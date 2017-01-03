Pursuing China to declare JeM chief Masood Azhar international terrorist: Rajnath Singh

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar

Days after China once again blocked India’s proposal to list Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar as a designated terrorist by the United Nations, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that efforts to persuade the permanent UN member to act otherwise. “We are pursuing China to declare JeM Chief Masood Azhar as an international terrorist,” Singh said.

Indian investigating agencies had found Azhar to have masterminded the attack on the IAF base in Pathankot in January 2016. India had shared all evidence with the UN in this regard. Pakistan on Sunday said India’s bid at the UN to ban Masood Azhar was “politically motivated” and “replete with frivolous information”.

After China blocked India, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “The international community is aware that the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is proscribed by the United Nations, has been responsible for innumerable terrorist attacks on India, including the Pathankot air base attack. The inability of the international community to list its leader, Masood Azhar, is an unfortunate blow to the concerted efforts to effectively counter all forms of terrorism, and confirms prevalence of double standards in the fight against terrorism.”

In the last nine months, China has twice — in April and October — imposed “technical hold” on India’s proposal to force imposition of asset freeze and travel ban on him by countries including Pakistan. With China blocking India’s proposal, which was submitted in February to the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council, New Delhi will have to make a fresh request.

