Pursue Naxals aggressively, Rajnath Singh to states; Nitish Kumar says do more, don’t throw ball to us

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI Photo) Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI Photo)

EVEN AS Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday called for an aggressive strategy to tackle Maoist violence and directed Maoist-hit states to “take ownership” of operations, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar countered that the Centre cannot just play a “reviewing role” in a federal structure.

“We have to bring aggression in our policy, there should be aggression in our thinking, aggression in our strategy, aggression in the deployment of security forces, aggression in operations, aggression in bringing development, aggression in road construction… We will have to be cautious that extremely defensive deployment may result in reduction of operational offensive,” said Singh, addressing a conclave of chief ministers and top officers of 10 Maoist-hit states.

The meeting comes a fortnight after 25 CRPF personnel were killed in a Maoist attack in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaj Singh Chouhan did not attend the meeting and were represented by their home ministers or senior officials.

“We have to ensure that the states take ownership in the anti-Naxal operations where Central Armed Police Force will cooperate fully,” said Singh. He stressed on “unity of purpose” and spoke of a unified coordination and command to counter Left Wing Extremism (LWE). He said that along with strategic command, a unified command is required at the operational and tactical level. As many as 12,000 people lost their lives in Maoist violence over the last two decades. Of these, 2,700 were security personnel and 9,300 were innocent people, he said.

“There is a need to find a solution to this problem and the strategy is available and encompassed in the word ‘samadhan’… S for smart leadership, A for aggressive strategy, M for motivation and training, A for actionable intelligence, D for dashboard based KPIs (key performance indicators) and KRAs (key result areas), H for harnessing technology, A for action plan for each threat, N for no access to financing,” said Singh.

In his speech, Nitish said that in a “federal structure, Centre cannot relegate itself to mere reviewing role by throwing the ball in the court of states for taking effective action to neutralise this threat of Left Wing Extremism which has emerged as a challenge to internal security.”

While he suggested several steps to combat Maoist violence, he added that “if effective steps are to be taken, then mere discussion with state governments will not suffice… the Centre will also need to take concrete steps.”

On blocking Maoists’ access to funds, Nitish said the Bihar government had submitted a proposal to the Centre stating that the power to confiscate property worth up to Rs 5 crore should be extended to an officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police in a state also. He said no action had been taken on the proposal. At present, only the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has such powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Nitish, along with other chief ministers, also emphasised the need to continue financial grants for the schemes initiated earlier — like the Special Infrastructure Scheme, Integrated Action Plan (IAP), Security Related Expenditure and Modernisation of Police Fund among others.

“In case the Centre decides to discontinue them or reduce grants, that will have a detrimental effect in the fight against LWE. Similarly, imposing the states with 100 per cent financial burden for deployment of central security forces is also devoid of logic. The ultimate objective cannot be achieved if the needs of states are not adequately addressed,” he said.

The states also raised related issues like the deployment of additional CAPF battalions, exemption from payment for CAPF battalions provided by the Centre, helicopter support for operations, use of modern technology by the state police and the CAPF.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now