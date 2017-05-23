Purpose of education to make students contribute to society: Mohan Bhagat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the purpose of education should be to make students capable of giving something back to society.

“A life should be meaningful apart from being successful. Only then does the knowledge that a human being acquires become meaningful,” Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said while speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Rao Mehar Chand Saraswati Vidya Mandir in New Delhi.

“The purpose of education is not only to earn livelihood. Its purpose is to become capable for giving something back to the society in which we live. It is necessary to ignite these feelings to make education meaningful,” he said.

RSS wants to make youth of the country strong to fight contemporary problems, and is committed to upliftment of deprived people by making them free of exploitation and injustice, he added.

Appreciating the efforts of Vidya Bharati, the RSS-affiliated organisation that runs schools, Bhagwat in a statement said the Sangh wants to build a generation of youth that is committed to Hindutva and are patriotic.

Bhagwat further said, Vidya Bharati is a family comprising guardians, teachers and students.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now