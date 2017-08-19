Muzaffarnagar train accident: At least 10 killed as 14 coaches of Utkal Express derail

Coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express train after it derailed in Khatauli near Muzaffarnagar on Saturday. Coaches of the train have derailed and at least 15 to 20 people injured as per initial reports. PTI Photo Coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express train after it derailed in Khatauli near Muzaffarnagar on Saturday. Coaches of the train have derailed and at least 15 to 20 people injured as per initial reports. PTI Photo

In yet another train accident, at least ten people were killed and over 50 others were injured as six coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express derailed in Muzaffarnagar’s Khatauli region in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening. Confirming the casualties to ANI, ADG Law and Order, Anand Kumar said, “10 killed in Muzaffarnagar train derailment..More than 50 injured. ATS sent there as precautionary measure, no confirmation of terrorism angle.” The Railway Minister has announced an ex gratia of 3.5 Lakh for those who lost their lives, 50 thousand for the seriously injured and 25 thousand ex gratia for people with minor injuries.

The accident took place around 5:45 pm and immediately after the mishap, NDRF and UP ATS teams have been dispatched to extend help in relief and rescue operations. Ambulances have also been deployed at the site of the Muzaffarnagar train derailment. According to PTI, television visuals showed derailed coaches have crashed into a house.

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu assured personal monitoring of the situation and instructed senior officers to reach the site of the accident. He said that we would ensure speedy rescue operations. Prabhu tweeted that MoS for Railways, Manoj Sinha will visit the accident site with seniors officers. Prabhu added he has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause and warned that strict action will be taken against any lapse. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all possible help. He said, “Sad incident, injured passengers will be given complete treatment. Directions issued for all possible assistance…we are in constant touch with the Rail Ministry.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his grief over the accident. He said, “Extremely pained by the derailment of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. I wish those injured a speedy recovery. The situation is being monitored very closely by the Railways Ministry. Railways Ministry & UP Government are doing everything possible & providing all assistance required in the wake of the train derailment.” President Kovind said, “Sad at train derailment in UP; my thoughts are with deceased & their families. Injured are being rescued & provided relief.”

#WATCH: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks to ANI on #Muzaffarnagar train derailment pic.twitter.com/txefkWoyAf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2017

The Indian Railways released the emergency helpline number for detail information.

#Muzaffarnagar train derailment: Indian Railways release emergency helpline number for detail information. pic.twitter.com/r1nV1Y0r6l — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2017

Reacting to the incident RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “How will people travel, there is guarantee of safety. Railway Minister should resign.”

Local administration officials have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway, officials in Delhi said. The derailment is likely to affect the movement of trains on the busy Northern Railway route.

