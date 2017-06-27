Purab Premium Apartments: MLA hints at third party audit of project

MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu met residents of Purab Premium Apartments on Monday.The residents had lodged several complaints regarding incomplete development works. They have been alleging discrepancies in the work and demanding a third party audit in the project. During the meeting, Sidhu assured the residents that he would take up the matter with the higher officials of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and also bring it to the notice of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. He also assured the residents that he would ensure that the third party audit is done of the entire project.

Purab Premium Apartment is the first housing project of the GMADA. The project was in question since the day it was launched. The possession of the flats was delayed by around two years and the allottes carried out several protests against the slow pace of the project. The project is still incomplete.

The ones who were allotted the flats also alleged that the development works were not complete and there was no proper approaching road and the work of the community centre and club house was also not completed. The residents welfare association had recently written a letter to the CM and urged him to intervene and start an inquiry against the GMADA officials who were part of the project.

