Punjab’s porous prisons: Inmates post birthday party pictures on Facebook

In yet another case of lax security inside prisons in Punjab, picture of an undertrial celebrating his birthday inside the Faridkot Modern Jail has gone viral after it was posted on Facebook by one of his aides Friday evening. Five pictures of Bhola “Shooter” celebrating his birthday inside the jail were posted on Facebook at 8.29 pm Friday from the account of his aide Pala Brar, who is himself lodged in the same jail.

The police have lodged an FIR against all the persons seen in picture, including Bhola and Brar. Bhola “Shooter”, accused of murdering another history-sheeter Lovy Deora, was arrested by the Chandigarh police in July last year. He also faces other cases of murder, dacoity and extortion.

After his picture went viral, the police raided the jail and seized two mobile phones from them. Faridkot SP (headquarters) Deepak Parekh confirmed the incident.

This is not the first case of undertrials using social media from inside the jail. In November last year, Lakha Sidhana, an undertrial lodged in the same jail, had gone live on Facebook and had addressed farmers on the issue of paddy stubble burning.

In another case, a few hours after the murder of Fazilka-based Jaswinder Singh Rocky, notorious gangster Vicky Gounder, who was in Nabha jail at that time, had claimed on Facebook that he was behind the killing.

