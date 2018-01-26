Punjab’s most wanted gangster Vicky Gounder, aide shot dead in encounter with Punjab Police

Vicky Gounder was Punjab’s most wanted gangster. (File Photo) Vicky Gounder was Punjab’s most wanted gangster. (File Photo)

Punjab’s most wanted gangster Vicky Gounder, 28, and his associate Prema Lahoria were shot dead by Punjab Police in an encounter on Friday, IG Bathinda Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said. Vicky Gounder was one of the six prisoners who had escaped from maximum-security Nabha Jail in 2016.

Chief of Organised Control Crime Unit (OCCU) Inspector General Nilabh Kishore said Gounder was hiding in a house in Pakki village near Hindu Mal Kot in Ganganagar district in Rajasthan on Rajasthan-Punjab border. He added that both were shot dead at around 6 pm. The site of the encounter was about 50 km from Gounder’s village Sarawan Bodla in Lambi constituency of Muktsar district. Also Read: In wanted gangster’s village, regret over sportsman he could have been

Meanwhile, it has emerged that a third person was with Gounder and Lahoria. OCCU AIG Gurmeet Chauhan, who led the police party, said the third person was injured in the encounter, and his identity is yet to be identified.

IG Kishore said there was exchange of fire in which a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector sustained injuries. The circumstances in which the gangsters were killed are unclear.

Gounder was arrested in December 2015 as the prime suspect in the murder of a gangster Sukha Kahlwan. He was moved to Nabha jail after a clash with a rival gang in Ropar jail. Four of the six who escaped with him from jail and at least 26 others, both inside and outside the jail, who helped the six escape had been arrested. But Gounder continued to evade arrest.

Kashmir Singh, the other prisoner who had escaped with Gounder, is still at large.

Vicky Gounder had highway robbery cases in Punjab and several cases in Haryana and Rajasthan as well. However, he was once a star child of his village for winning three gold and two silver medals in discuss throw at national level. He had joined Speed Fund academy in Jalandhar for further training and studies. But he had started involving himself in petty fights, after which he left the academy and engaged in various criminal activities.

