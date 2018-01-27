Punjab’s most wanted gangster Vicky Gounder, aide shot dead in encounter with Punjab Police

Vicky Gounder was Punjab’s most wanted gangster. (File Photo) Vicky Gounder was Punjab’s most wanted gangster. (File Photo)

Punjab gangster Harjinder Singh Bhullar, known as Vicky Gounder, who was among six inmates who had escaped from Nabha jail in November 2016 was killed in an encounter in a village in Rajasthan on the border with Punjab along with accomplice Prema Lahoria, Punjab police said on Friday evening.

Inspector-General Nilabh Kishore, the Chief of the Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU), said the gangsters were killed in an exchange of fire with a police party led by OCCU assistant inspector-general Gurmeet Chauhan.

Kishore said two assistant sub-inspectors were injured. Also Read: In wanted gangster’s village, regret over sportsman he could have been

Chauhan said the encounter started at 6 pm in a dhani (houses located in farms outside the village) in a place called Pakki in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan. It lasted for about 10 minutes. Chauhan said another accomplice of the duo who is “yet to be identified” was injured and was rushed to hospital. Unconfirmed reports said the third accomplice succumbed to injuries.

The dhani, Chauhan said, belonged to Lakhwinder Singh. Four gangsters — Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, Vicky Gounder, Kulpreet Singh Neeta Deol and Amandeep Dhotian — had escaped along with Khalistani Liberation Force terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo and “another terrorist” Kashmir Singh from the maximum-security Nabha jail in November 2016.

Sekhon, Deol, Dhotian and Mintoo were re-arrested. Gounder and Kashmir were at large. Intelligence officials found it difficult to get any clue about Gounder.

Hailing from Sarawan Bodla village in Muktsar district, Gounder was a discuss thrower before he became a gangster. He shot into the limelight after he, along with Lahoria, killed rival gangster Sukha Kahlwan in police custody when Kahlwan was travelling with a police party for a court hearing. A video of rival gangsters dancing over Kahlwan’s body after the killing went viral.

Gounder had celebrated the murder of another rival gangster Jaswinder Singh Rocky on Facebook from inside Nabha Jail. Rocky was murdered in April 2016.

Gounder faced a number of cases, including highway robbery in Punjab and several cases in Haryana and Rajasthan as well.

When he was an athlete, Gounder had won three gold and two silver medals in discuss throw at the national level. Subsequently, he joined Speed Fund Academy, Jalandhar, for further training there. It was here that he got entangled in petty fights after which he left the academy.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd