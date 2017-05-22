Punjab’s crackdown on drugs: Two months later, no major rise in patients at de-addiction centres

A drug de-addiction centre in Punjab. (Source: Express) A drug de-addiction centre in Punjab. (Source: Express)

Two months after the new Congress government in Punjab announced a crackdown on drugs in the state, the number of people seeking medical support to overcome the problem has remained almost unchanged, an indication that addicts still have easy access to illicit substances.

Despite registration of around 800 police cases and arrests of over 900 people in 45 days, doctors at de-addiction centers say there has been no significant rise in patient flow, contradicting government claims that addicts are “flocking” to the hospitals and that there has been an “whopping increase” in the patients’ number on the ground.

Soon after taking over in March, CM Amarinder Singh had set up a task force to break the drugs supply chain. The government has already declared that it has broken its back.

But the first impact of this should have been felt at the de-addiction centres. In the past, it has been seen that when supply dries up, addicts flock to these centres, either with a determination to kick the habit, or to get their fix from the treatment which consists of opioid substitutes.

A survey of various centres by The Indian Express has shown that the number of patients coming to hospitals since the crackdown began is not more than what has been recorded in previous years.

In Tarn Taran, which has a large number of drug addicts, the patient inflow in the past four months is lower than what it was in the same period last year. Last year, 8,793 patients had visited the out patient department (OPD) at the Tarn Taran drug de-addiction centre between January and April. This year, the number for the same months is 4,448.

In the border towns of Fazilka and Abohar, there is no significant change in the number of patients seeking treatment. In the first four months of 2016, 2,073 patients had visited the Fazilka drug de-addiction centre. The number has only seen a slight increase with 2,695 patients visiting the facility till April. The figures have already come down by 87 from March to April this year.

At Abohar de-addiction centre, which is in close vicinity of Rajasthan border, doctors say the present numbers don’t signify that government crackdown has made much impact. From 1,630 patients recorded in March, the number went down to 1,367 in April this year.

“We are witnessing almost an average of 1,000-plus patients every month in OPD since past six months. The number recorded has not seen any major change recently,” says Dr Mahesh Kumar, in-charge psychiatrist at Abohar drug de-addiction centre. “The indoor patient department (IPD) figures have increased. But in the past two years, I have seen situations, where the patients had to wait to get admitted in IPD because of huge rush,” Dr Kumar adds further.

At Kapurthala de-addiction centre, doctors and official statistics reveal a similar picture. The total OPD figures were 828 in February, which rose to 954 in March but again dropped to 775 in April this year.

“There is an increase, but not much. We are recording the same trend in patient numbers as earlier. It is difficult to figure out as to why there is no change in the numbers,” said Dr Sandeep Bhola, psychiatrist at the civil hospital in Kapurthala.

About the reason behind this, Dr Bhola mentioned a possibility of them going to other places for treatment.

Dr Arvind Sharma, head of psychiatry department and de-addiction centre at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, stated that while a lot of admissions happened in the IPD and bed occupancy had increased, “the situation is not like patients are flocking to hospitals”.

Same is the condition at centers in Patiala and Amritsar. According to figures from Patiala facility, the number increased during the first three months this year, however, decreased from 330 in March to 250 in April.

Several private drug de-addiction centres maintain that numbers are not on expected lines.

“I am surprised to see not much has changed after government crackdown. My feeling is that more focus on projecting rather than doing good work at grassroots level,” said Dr J P S Bhatia, addiction psychiatrist at Hermitage, a private de-addiction centre in Amritsar.

“While the numbers have increased by up to 10 per cent at our centre, this is not what we had expected. May be…people still have stock of the drugs. Addicts tell us drugs are still available…,” said Yashdeep Singh, manager, Mind Plus Retreat, a rehabilitation centre in Ludhiana.

An 18-year-old drug addict, Harjeet Singh (name changed) from Fazilka’s Mahlam village, admitted to a local de-addiction centre, said that he recently purchased heroin for Rs 300 from a supplier in his village. “It is available and I consumed it a day before coming here on Thursday….,” he said.

“What has changed is that now you have put more efforts,” said a drug addict from Pathankot, admitted to a facility in Kapurthala.

About no significant change in OPD numbers, Dr Ranbir Singh Rana, in-charge of the government’s Tarn Taran facility, said: “One is the fear among patients, as earlier law enforcement agencies would ask details of patients registered at both centers.” The second reason, he added, was that most addicts wanted opioid substitution therapy as outpatients, but now it is only given to those admitted.

“Most of the patients have earlier experienced OST in the OPDs and found it very effective as it does not hinder their day-to-day functioning,” he said, adding that many addicts also have to go to work to earn a livelihood.

Dr PD Garg, head of psychiatry department at Amritsar Medical College, said “Unless you start OST medicines at OPD, people won’t come for treatment…if the number of patients is not increasing, it means they (addicts) still have access to the drugs…Government has started the efforts…but it may take six months before we see results.”

