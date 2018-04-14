Punjabi singer Parmish Verma shot at in Mohali

Presents Latest News
Parmish Verma was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali. A case has been registered and investigation was underway, police said.

Published: April 14, 2018
Punjabi Singer Parmish Verma
Famous Punjabi singer Parmish Verma was shot at by some unidentified assailants in Mohali, police said on Saturday. The singer, who shot into fame with his song ‘Gaal Nahin Kadhnai’, was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali. “Some unidentified persons fired shots at Parmish last night at Sector 91 in Mohali when he was returning home. A bullet hit his leg,” Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Chahal said. The official said that the singer was out of danger. A case has been registered in this regard, police said, adding that investigation was underway.

