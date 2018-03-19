Punjabi singer Karamjit Singh Dhuri dies in accident

Veteran Punjabi singer and poet Karamjit Singh Dhuri (80) died in a road accident near village Bagrian in district Sangrur on Sunday. He was a resident of town Dhuri of Sangrur. The incident happened near village Bagrian when he was riding an Activa scooter. The two-wheeler reportedly slipped and he suffered a head injury. He was rushed to a hospital in Patiala but could not be saved.

Sub-inspector Gurbhajan Singh, SHO Amargarh police station, said the family had not filed any complaint with the police and thus exact details of the incident were unknown. “He was taken to hospital by 108 ambulance and his son also reached there. We have no other details as family has not filed any complaint against anyone. Probably his two-wheeler slipped. We do not know if it was hit by some other vehicle or not,” he said. Mintoo Dhuri, his son who is also a Punjabi singer, confirmed his father had died of head injury.

Noted Punjab poet and writer Gurbhajan Singh Gill said that Punjabi music industry has suffered a major blow with the death of one of the most celebrated artists of his times. “He had sung some beautiful duet songs with renowned female singers including Narinder Biba, Swaran Lata, Kumari Laaj, Mohini Narula among others. His voice had that magic which can never be replaced,” said Gill.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App