Punjab youth killed in Mississippi, US by men trying to snatch his mobile phone

A 22-year-old youth was shot dead by men trying to snatch his mobile phone in Jackson city of Mississippi, USA on Tuesday morning. The deceased was identified as Sandeep Singh, who had gone to the US around four years ago on a tourist visa and later got work permit there. He hailed from New Defence Colony in Deep Nagar area of Jalandhar.

“I have lost everything and I appeal to the government to take up the matter with US government to stop such incidents,” said his inconsolable father, Balwinder Singh, a Punjab Police official.

This is second incident of killing of a Punjabi youth in the US in the past two weeks. “He was about to get his Green Card and after that he was slated to come home,” said the father, adding that Sandeep worked at his cousin Sharanjit Singh’s grocery store.

“Sharanjit Singh called us today morning and he informed about the death… He said Sandeep and two other youths started for home after work around 10:30 pm. When they got off their car at their place, some people robbed them at gun-point. They then opened fire, leading to Sandeep’s death.”

