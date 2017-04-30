Punjab: Youth dies of drug overdose

An 18-year-old from Dheena village in Jalandhar died of drug overdose on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The deceased, identified as Ravi, was the only son of his parents. His mother Paramjit Kaur has alleged he was given overdose of drug injection by some youths from their village who were his friends. The police have registered a case against two youths and further investigation is on. Villagers said Ravi was a drug addict and was even involved in drug-peddling in the area along with his friends.

Ravi’s father Franklin, a daily-wager, himself remains in the state of inebriation most of the time, said villagers. Assistant Sub-Inspector of Sadar Police station Gurwinder Singh, who is investigating officer in the case, said they had booked two youths under section 304 of the IPC.

