Ahead of Dera chief verdict: Punjab writes to Centre, seeks suspension of Delhi-Lahore bus service

The Delhi-Lahore bus at the Wagah checkpost. (Archives) The Delhi-Lahore bus at the Wagah checkpost. (Archives)

Due to the prevailing tension over the rape case verdict on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Punjab government on Thursday wrote to the Centre, seeking suspension of the Delhi-Lahore bus service on August 25 and 26. The missive was sent by the Punjab home department to the Union home secretary. As many as 77 trains in Haryana and Punjab region have been cancelled for the next few days, said a spokesperson of Northern Railway.

A Punjab home department official said the state intelligence wing has been asked to provide details of routes where request for cancellation of trains was to be made. The Army was put on standby in Punjab and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday authorised the DGP to impose curfew, if necessary, to maintain law and order in the state.

