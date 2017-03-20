Punjab: Woman kills husband, dumps body in his BMW

A WOMAN was arrested on Sunday for allegedly shooting her husband dead at their residence in Mohali. After being on the run, she surrendered before police and confessed to her crime. The incident came to light at about 9 am on Sunday when the police control room personnel, after being alerted by an autorickshaw driver, spotted the body lying in a suitcase in the rear seat of a BMW car parked in a posh locality of Mohali. Seerat Dhillon, the prime accused in the case, her mother Jaswinder Kaur and brother Vinay Pratap Singh Brar were booked for murdering Ekam Singh Dhillon.

The Mohali police registered an FIR on the statement of Ekam’s father, Jaspal Singh. The exact motive behind the murder is not yet known. The police also confiscated Seerat’s licensed gun. Police suspect that the same weapon was used for the alleged crime.

Superintendent of police (city), Parminder Singh Bhandal, confirmed that Seerat confessed to her crime and said that they would produce her in the court on Monday. “Yes, she told us that she killed him with a mauser gun which is registered in her name. We will soon arrest the other accused,” he added.

Seerat told the police that she murdered Ekam with the help of her brother Vinay Partap and one of Vinay’s friends. She said they killed Ekam around 11 pm on Saturday and when they were taking the body to dump it in a canal, they could not find the keys of the car due to which they changed their plan and decided to dump the body in the morning.

“In an attempt to dispose of Ekam’s body, she [Seerat] allegedly dumped it in a suitcase, brought it down from their bedroom on the first floor of their house to the car park. Although she could drag the suitcase downstairs, since it was too heavy with the weight of Ekam’s body, she could not lift it alone. While she was attempting to keep the suitcase in the rear seat of her BMW car, an auto-rickshaw driver saw her. He had come to drop a passenger in the locality,” said Alam Vijay Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, City-1.

The DSP added, “The auto-rickshaw driver offered to help her to pick up the suitcase and putting it in the car’s rear seat. In the process, the auto-rickshaw driver got blood on his hands. He got suspicious and went away. He spotted a PCR van parked at the nearby market and informed them. When the PCR reached Ekam’s house, they saw a suitcase lying in the rear seat of the BMW. The door was unlocked. They opened the suitcase and found Ekam’s body.”

The preliminary investigation revealed that Seerat and Ekam had a strained marital relationship for the past few years. The couple have a 11-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter.

