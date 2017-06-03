Punjab: Woman commits suicide after son kills self over seizure of explosives

The mother of a man who committed suicide two days ago after explosives were found from his house, has also ended her life, police said Friday. Kiranjit Kaur allegedly hung herself at her residence last night.

On June 1, Punjab Police claimed to have found explosive materials, including a pressure cooker bomb and pipe bomb besides several country-made pistols, from the house of one Rajatvir Singh at Darshan Nagar here. Fearing arrest, Rajatvir, an engineering graduate, had allegedly shot himself with a pistol. His father Harpreet Singh was arrested in connection with the recovery of explosives.

A police team had conducted searches at two of the houses of the accused at Darshan Nagar here. During the search, police had found Rajatvir’s body lying on the first floor of one of the houses.

Yesterday, the bomb disposal squad of Punjab police recovered more explosive material from his house. Police said investigations were on.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App