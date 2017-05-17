Punjab: Vigilance Bureau arrests mastermind of 2015 paper leak scam

The paper leak for these recruitment examination was reported and after the preliminary investigations Vigilance Bureau had registered the case on April 6, 2016. (Representational photo) The paper leak for these recruitment examination was reported and after the preliminary investigations Vigilance Bureau had registered the case on April 6, 2016. (Representational photo)

The state Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three persons accused of leaking question papers for the recruitment to various posts in Punjab’s local bodies department in 2015. Siv Bahadur Singh and Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, who were allegedly behind these paper leak cases, were arrested by the bureau along with their associate Sailes Kumar.

Srivastava is popularly known as ‘Masterji’ alias ‘Guruji’ alias Mithilesh Pandey, a senior official said.

The state government had conducted recruitment tests for the posts of Assistant Corporation Engineer (Civil), Assistant Municipal Engineer (Civil) and Sub-Divisional Engineer (Civil) in Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat and Improvement trust on November 8 and November 15, 2015, said G Nageswara Rao, Director, Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

The paper leak for these recruitment examination was reported and after the preliminary investigations Vigilance Bureau had registered the case on April 6, 2016.

Rao said, during investigation, the similar cases of paper leak for the examination of PUNSUP and PUDA department also came to the fore.

He said it was revealed that ‘Guruji’ managed to leak papers to the selective candidates in Lucknow allegedly in lieu of money.

Following the arrest of Bahadur, a resident of Vindyavasni Nagar in Varanasi and Kumar, a resident of Bahera of Azamgarh district, it was revealed that the real name of ‘Guruji’ was Sanjay Kumar Srivastava who is a resident of Lucknow.

Later, a vigilance team led by Inspector Satwant Singh Sidhu to arrest ‘Guruji’ from his house in Lucknow after getting the warrants from the court.

The accused were also wanted by the Chandigarh police in the ETT/JBT paper leak cases, he added.

