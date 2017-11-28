Punjab Vidhan Sabha sittings reduced from 3 to 2, opposition fumes

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh with Cabinet Minister Brahm Mohindra at Punjab Assembly in Chandigarh Monday. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh) Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh with Cabinet Minister Brahm Mohindra at Punjab Assembly in Chandigarh Monday. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

The remaining sittings of the ongoing Winter Session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha were curtailed from three to only two after a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Monday.

Earlier, as per the agenda of business circulated in the Assembly on Monday, there were two sittings of the House scheduled in the morning and afternoon on Nov 28 and one on the morning of Nov 29. Now, the afternoon sitting of Nov 28 has been cancelled thereby reducing the total sittings to two only.

The development came despite delegations of AAP and SAD meeting the Speaker before the session commenced and demanded that the number of sittings be increased.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra said that there is not enough business which has come forth till now. “If need be we can increase the length of the sitting and members can discuss and raise issues if they come forth. We can always hold another meeting of the BAC and increase the length of sitting,” he said.

Also read | Names of 289 farmers who committed suicide included in obituary references

Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira said that he recorded his dissenting note in the BAC meeting and walked out of it. He added that the curtailment was a move to suppress the voice of the people.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the government’s decision to further curtail the sittings of the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session saying that it proved that the Congress government was running away from debate.

In a statement, Sukhbir said it was shocking that legislative business in the ongoing session had been curtailed from three sittings to two.

“SAD had submitted a memorandum to the Speaker demanding the session be extended to discuss emergent issues. The Speaker hads assured to look into the demand. However, instead of doing this, the business advisory council of the Assembly, which is packed with Congress nominees, decreased the number of sittings from a meagre three to two,” he said.

He added: “Former minister Ajit Singh Kohar was only invited as a special invitee in the business advisory council meeting which decided to reduce the sittings in an arbitrary and dictatorial manner”.

Sukhbir said despite such blatant attempts to suppress the voice of the people and its representatives, the SAD would relentlessly expose the government and take up people’s issues vigorously in the session. “We will not let the government escape from its responsibilities and ask it to explain to Punjabis why they deceived and betrayed them and failed to deliver on each and every front,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App