Punjab Vidhan Sabha session to commence on March 24

The newly elected CM of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI Photo/File) The newly elected CM of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI Photo/File)

The first session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be held from March 24. The decision was taken at the first meeting of the state cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Saturday. The newly-elected members of the Vidhan Sabha would be administered oath on March 24 and 27. The election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker would be held on March 27, followed by obituary references to prominent dignitaries who passed away during the intervening period of the current session.

The Cabinet also authorised the Chief Minister to approve the Governor’s address for the first session, said an official release in Chandigarh. The Punjab Governor would address the Vidhan Sabha on March 28, followed by a debate on the Governor’s Address and Motion of Thanks, besides presentation of Supplementary Grants for year 2016-17 and the Vote on Account for 2017-18 on March 29.

The Congress has won 77 seats in the 117 member Assembly elections, wresting power from the SAD-BJP alliance. In another decision, the Cabinet okayed the terms and conditions for the appointment of retired IAS officer Suresh Kumar as the Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister in the rank of Government of India’s Cabinet Secretary.

