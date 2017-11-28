Punjab Vidhan Sabha session: Congress MLAs lose steam on drugs issue

(Left) Cabinet Minister Rana Gurjit Singh at Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh Monday; Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu attends the session Monday. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh) (Left) Cabinet Minister Rana Gurjit Singh at Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh Monday; Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu attends the session Monday. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

Even as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) prepare to attack each other on the issue of drugs in the Vidhan Sabha session, legislators of the ruling Congress are not sure whether to jump into the likely slugfest or not.

With Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh categorically stating he would not take action against former Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia as there was no evidence to link him to any drug racket, several Congress legislators are wondering how to take on AAP’s Sukhpal Khaira, the Leader of Opposition who is facing court summons in a drug case.

A few legislators who were in the forefront seeking action against Majithia ever since the Congress formed the government — on the basis that Majithia was named by the main accused in the infamous Bhola drug racket case — are reticent now. As many as 40 MLAs had signed a letter to Chief Minister seeking action against Majithia. Since then, there have been many behind-the-scenes efforts to pacify the legislators.

“We will see what happens. I will only react if Majithia hits out at me. Otherwise I will keep quiet,” said one legislator who asked not to be named. He had been in the forefront of the demand for action against Majithia.

Another Congress MLA said he did not want to become “the bad boy” in the eyes of Amarinder Singh by participating in what is likley to be a no-holds-barred name calling between AAP and SAD. Punjab Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar on Monday appeared to bat on all sides when asked about the Congress’s plans for the session.

“If there is a discussion on Khaira then why not on Majithia? The House should bring in a resolution to thank the Chief Minister of breaking the supply line of drugs in the state,” he said while addressing the media on Monday. Defending Amarinder, he said the CM wanted evidence against Majithia that would stand in court.

While it seems as if none of the the 40 MLAs who wrote a letter to the CM on Majithia are as enthusiastic about the issue anymore, only Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is categorical that there should be a discusion on the drugs issue. Sitting next to Jakhar at the conference, he said: “The Speaker should allow enough time for a discussion on the drugs issue.”

