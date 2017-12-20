Punjab: VB alleges role of bigwigs in irrigation scam, court extends police remand of contractor

Accused Gurinder Singh (in black turban) in Mohali on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Accused Gurinder Singh (in black turban) in Mohali on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

THE VIGILANCE Bureau (VB) has told the court that some bigwigs are involved in the multi-crore irrigation scam and the agency wanted to probe the involvement of these people. This was revealed by the agency on Tuesday when they produced contractor Gurinder Singh in the court. The court extended Gurinder’s remand for three more days.

The VB officials told the court of Civil Judge (Junior Division) Parul that Gurinder Singh had worked on 35 projects in the state and during the investigation, the agency had found that he had embezzled funds with the help of some officials in the irrigation department in 29 projects which include the Shahpur Kandi dam project.

The agency had also informed the court that they are yet to recover the measurement books (MBs) related to the details of the projects on which Gurinder Singh had worked. The agency also informed the court that Gurinder Singh had forged his experience certificate to apply for taking part in the bids which were called by the department.

Countering the VB’s claims, Gurinder Singh’s counsel H S Dhanoa pleaded in the court that the agency had already interrogated Gurinder Singh for six days. He also raised the objections on VB’s claims that about the irregularities in the diversion of funds. He pleaded that the audit was done of all the accounts related to Gurinder’s accounts and no irregularities were found by any auditors.

The agency had also pleaded in the court that Gurinder Singh in connivance with the officers of irrigation department had diverted the funds during the work at Shahpur Kandi project and despite many irregularities which his company had committed the officers approved his work.

Gurinder’s counsel had sought the court’s permission so that his family could meet him which was granted by the court.

