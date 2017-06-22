‘Upset’ over lack of proper protocol, JP Nadda pulls up Chandigarh Administration

Union Health Minister JP Nadda came down heavily on the UT Administration over lack of proper protocol followed during his visit to the Chandigarh on the eve of International Yoga Day on Wednesday. According to sources, Nadda was ‘disappointed’ that no senior officials from the UT Administration were present at the airport on Tuesday evening to receive him. The Chandigarh administration, sources said, had deputed a Punjab Civil Service(PCS) officer, Amit Talwar to receive him.

Sources also added that when Nadda asked for his programme schedule, the Chandigarh officials couldn’t provide it. “It was a event hosted by the Chandigarh Administration. They were supposed to prepare a complete schedule about the Minister’s stay in the city and send it to the health minister’s office. When he (Nadda) asked for his schedule at the airport, the officials couldn’t provide anything.” said an official privy to the development. “It was later provided to him at Himachal Bhawan.”

Sources further said that when the UT Administration came to know about the issue, Health Secretary Anurag Agarwal, DC Chandigarh Ajit Balaji Joshi, and Director Health Services (DHS) Chandigarh rushed to meet Nadda at Himachal Bhawan on Wednesday morning.

When contacted by Chandigarh Newsline, Deputy Commissioner Chandigarh Ajit Balaji Joshi said that “it was a routine call to the Union Health Minister”. When asked about the Health Minister pulling up UT officials, Balaji refused to comment.

UT health secretary, Anurag Agarwal, said that he was unaware of any such development. “We respect Mantriji. If such thing has happened, we will investigate it and take action against the guilty officials,” he said, adding that the meeting “with Nadda was related to some work”.

It didn’t stop here. The Chandigarh Administration officials also reached late at Himachal Bhawan to escort Nadda. “The UT Administration officials reached only when his cavalcade started to move. This also disappointed the Health Minister,” said an official.

