PU: Seminar held on higher education, research opportunities in Japan

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan along with Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, organised a seminar on the topic “Higher Education and Research in Japan – 2017” at PU’s Physics auditorium Monday. (Representational Image) The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan along with Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, organised a seminar on the topic “Higher Education and Research in Japan – 2017” at PU’s Physics auditorium Monday. (Representational Image)

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan along with Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, organised a seminar on the topic “Higher Education and Research in Japan – 2017” at PU’s Physics auditorium Monday. The participating universities at the seminar included Ritsumeikan University and the University of Tokyo.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Officials from the Embassy of Japan were also present at the event. The participants were informed about the various research opportunities available at Japan’s leading universities and companies. The Japanese delegate Hiroshi Yoshino, Director, The University of Tokyo India Office talked about the research positions available in various fields including robotic, aerospace, high speed railways, Physics and Chemistry.

The students were told by Daisue Kodama, First Secretary of Embassy of Japan in New Delhi, that the Japanese universities are extremely welcoming towards international students and more specifically students from the Indian diaspora.

He introduced guidelines to get enrolled in post- graduate and integrated research programmes in many disciplines and also described various local and government sponsored scholarships for Indian students.

Shozo kitamura, Director Ritsumeikan India Office thanked the present students and academic staff especially Professor Deepti Gupta, Dean International Students and Professor Emanual Nahar, Dean Students Welfare to make this event successful. Further, the officials of the Japanese embassy also assured that Japan is an extremely safe country for students.