Punjab: Torn pages of Japuji Sahib Gutka found in Lambi

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday made a remark about punishing the culprits responsible for desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, yet another incident of desecration was reported from Lambi Assembly constituency. Torn pages of Japuji Sahib Gutka were found near a grocery shop in Kabarwala village. Gurdev Singh, the shop owner, had told this to the police as the pages were found outside his shop.

Confirming the incident, SSP Muktsar Dhruman Nimbale said, “We have filed an FIR against unidentified persons for hurting religious sentiments and have got CCTV footage based on which inquiry is being conducted. We will nab the culprits by tomorrow.”

According to the CCTV footage, Japuji Sahib was found lying on the road in front of Gurdev’s shop while he was closing it. However, he complained about it next morning. Police had initially called Gurdev for questioning, but villagers, AAP volunteers and Congress staged dharna against police for interrogating him and they insisted that the shop owner could not do such a thing.

Villagers maintained that Gurdev may not have noticed that Gutka was lying on the road when he was closing his shop at night and got to know that next morning only.

The SSP said, “We are close to cracking the case. Though Gurdev was called for inquiry, he has been sent back. There is no tension in the village and the case will be solved by tomorrow.”

However, close to elections, incidents of sacrilege have become a hot topic for discussion yet again at poll rallies as the opposition is already targeting SAD for such incidents in Punjab while SAD leaders have stated that AAP and Congress are responsible for these acts to spread unrest in the state.