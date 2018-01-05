Punjab to observe Bhagat Singh martyrdom day as Youth Empowerment Day: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (Source: File/Express photo Jaipal Singh) Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (Source: File/Express photo Jaipal Singh)

The Punjab government would observe March 23, the death anniversary of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, as Youth Empowerment Day.

State Cultural Affairs, Tourism and Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu made the announcement in Khatkar Kalan and said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to commemorate the date as ‘Youth Empowerment Day’ at the national level also. He said the state government would institute an award in the name of the Bhagat Singh, who was a source of inspiration for nation’s youth.

Sidhu was in the village to review the ongoing works on augmentation of Bhagat Singh Museum. He handed over a cheque of Rs 2 crore to Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh and the Executive Officer of Nawanshahr Municipal Council for the completion of the museum.

Directing them to ensure completion of light-related works by January 31, the Minister said he had sought a grant of Rs 8 crore for beautification of the museum’s surroundings. He said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh would dedicate the museum to the public on March 23 this year.

The foundation stone of augmentation of the museum and setting up of a memorial in Khatkar Kalan was laid down on February 23, 2009, by then Union home minister P Chidambaram in presence of then Union minister Ambika Soni and then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Speaking to media persons, Sidhu assured them that items related to Bhagat Singh’s museum which have been sent for some exhibition in Delhi would be brought back soon. He also announced making Bhagat Singh’s jail diary available to government school students in the state free of cost. “I have contacted the martyr’s nephew Abhey Singh on the matter and my department will release Rs 25 lakh in the first phase for the purpose,” the minister said.

