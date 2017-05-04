Punjab to include chapter on stubble burning in schools

Speaking to The Indian Express, Charanjit Singh, PPCB Deputy Director confirmed that a meeting will be held on Thursday at the PSEB headquarters in Mohali to finalise content of the chapter. Speaking to The Indian Express, Charanjit Singh, PPCB Deputy Director confirmed that a meeting will be held on Thursday at the PSEB headquarters in Mohali to finalise content of the chapter.

Reeling under the stubble burning menace, Punjab now plans to introduce a chapter on stubble burning in the syllabus of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at the senior secondary level. The proposal is being worked upon jointly by the PSEB and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

The move comes following orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had asked Punjab to create awareness among students against this practice. Since the books for this session have already been finalised, this additional chapter on stubble burning will be uploaded online and schools will be informed that it is a mandatory chapter under the subject Environmental Sciences. The proposal is to introduce chapter for Class XI and XII. However, sources from the PSEB said that this year it might be introduced for Class XII only.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Charanjit Singh, PPCB Deputy Director confirmed that a meeting will be held on Thursday at the PSEB headquarters in Mohali to finalise content of the chapter.

“We want to introduce it for both Class XI and XII. We have a meeting with subject experts of PSEB on Thursday and content will be finalised then. NGT directions say that we have to create awareness among school children against stubble burning and there was no better way than introducing a chapter on it,” he said.

Director Academics, PSEB, Manjit Kaur told The Indian Express that the final content of the chapter is being worked out in coordination with PPCB.

“Since books for this session have already been finalised, we shall be uploading this chapter on our website. It will be a mandatory chapter under Environmental Sciences. As per initial proposal, it will be for Class XII only this year, but all details will be finalised in a meeting with PPCB officials on Thursday. Environmental studies is a compulsory subject for all streams in Class XII and teachers will have to teach this chapter,” said Manjit Kaur.

Officials from PSEB and PPCB said that apart from discussing harmful effects of burning stubble, the focus of chapter will be on asking students to stop their parents from doing it.

“The chapter will also tell students about legal action that can be taken against farmers who burn stubble,” said a PPCB official.

