Punjab to hand over probe into targeted killings to NIA

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File) Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File)

The Punjab government on Thursday announced that all cases of targeted killings in the state will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Till now, NIA was only handling the murder case of RSS leader Ravinder Gosain.

A release from the CM office said it has been decided that the cases will be transferred to NIA under Section 6 of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, 2008, since the modus operandi in all the cases was the same.

The decision to transfer the cases was taken after an NIA team, led by its Director Y C Modi, held discussions with officials of Punjab Police Monday. The two teams, it is learnt, felt that the central agency was better equipped to undertake further investigation into the cases. With handlers, conspirators and financers in all these targeted killings operating from foreign soil, the investigations needed to be more broad-based, they agreed.

Following the decision, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed Punjab Police to hand over all the material in the cases to the NIA. The CM has also said full support will be extended to the central agency.

