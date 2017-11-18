Punjab: Three youths jump off moving train; two killed, one hurt

The three jumped when the train slowed down near a station. The three jumped when the train slowed down near a station.

THREE YOUNGSTERS jumped off a moving train near Dariyapur village in Mansa district Friday after being caught taking drugs by the Government Railway Police. While two of them died on the spot, one has been admitted to the civil hospital.The incident happened in the Abha Express, which was coming from Delhi, and GRP caught the three youngsters taking heroin in the Budhlada area of Mansa. The three jumped when the train slowed down near a station. Two of them, however, suffered a head injury and died on the spot. The third one was referred first to Budhlada Civil Hospital and then to Mansa Civil Hospital.

The two youngsters killed have been identified as Bagi Singh, a resident of Bir Talaab village of Bathinda, Deepu Singh, a resident of Ghudda, Bathinda, while the injured is Gurpreet Singh of Sivia village in Bathinda district. All three were in their early 20s, said the GRP.

Gurpreet, meanwhile, said all of them had gone to the house of Deepu’s maternal grandparents in Delhi and, on their way back, took a dose from someone in Delhi. But he did not reveal the name of the supplier apart from admitting that the three of them used to take drugs. Gurpreet, however, alleged that the police had threatened to lodge a case against them for stocking drugs and in panic, they jumped from the train.

However, Sub-Inspector Gurmail Singh of Budhlada Chowki of GRP said that after being caught taking drugs, the boys jumped off the train in panic and no one was threatened about anything.

