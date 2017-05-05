Punjab: Three travel agents booked for duping woman 

Three people were booked after they allegedly duped a woman of Rs 14 lakh on pretext of sending her abroad and getting a job there. The accused were identified as Chander Mohan, his son Harish and Babu Lal, all from Onkar Nagar, police said.

They were booked under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of IPC and Section 24 of Immigration Act, police said.

Sham Badan Pandey, the complainant, told police that the trio had promised to send his daughter-in-law Kanchan Tewari to America and get her a job there. He said that they charged Rs 14 lakh from him for it. Neither she was sent to America nor the money was returned, alleged the complainant.

