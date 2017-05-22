Punjab: Terror module with links in Pakistan, Canada busted, two held

BSF said the duo revealed during questioning that they had come there to collect a consignment of arms and ammunition on “the instructions of Canada-based terrorist Gurjivan Singh Kadiyan”. BSF said the duo revealed during questioning that they had come there to collect a consignment of arms and ammunition on “the instructions of Canada-based terrorist Gurjivan Singh Kadiyan”.

A man believed to have been part of a jatha (delegation) to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan in 2005, led by CM Capt Amarinder Singh, was on Sunday arrested at the India-Pakistan border for allegedly being connected to a terror module with links in Canada and Pakistan. Mann Singh (40) was among the two people arrested by the BSF on Sunday. “The arrested terrorists were identified as Mann Singh (40) and Sher Singh (28) from Sri Hargobindpur (Gurdaspur) and Kartarpur (Jalandhar), respectively,” a Punjab government release said.

Deep Singh, father of Mann Singh, told The Indian Express that his son was part of the “jatha led by Capt Amarinder Singh”. “Due to some differences in the family, we have no links with Mann Singh. I cannot say anything on his arrest, his conduct and the recoveries,” Singh said. An official of Punjab Police’s counter-intelligence wing said, “At this stage, we cannot confirm this (whether Mann Singh was part of Palki delegation).”

After the arrest, a BSF release said its personnel acted after noting suspicious movement of an SUV. It said the duo revealed during questioning that they had come there to collect a consignment of arms and ammunition on “the instructions of Canada-based terrorist Gurjivan Singh Kadiyan”. The state government release, however, said the duo were nabbed in a “joint operation” of BSF and Punjab Police. The accused have said Gurjivan Singh had motivated them to carry out terror strikes in Punjab, the release said.

