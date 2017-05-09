Punjab: teachers ordered not to wear jeans, tops to work

The “no-jeans rule” in the written order by the office of DGSE does not specify any dress rules for male staff. The “no-jeans rule” in the written order by the office of DGSE does not specify any dress rules for male staff.

The office of Punjab’s Director General School Education (DGSE) has issued an order asking teachers in government schools to not wear “indecent and provocative clothes like jeans, tops and fashionable dresses” to work.

Amarbir Singh, Assistant Director (Secondary Education), who issued order, told The Indian Express that “jeans and tops are indecent and not part of Punjabi culture”. “They can wear suits. There has to be a proper dupatta. Even saris are okay but not jeans and tops. Teachers are role models…they have to wear something that keeps the body completely covered,” he said.

