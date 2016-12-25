Punjab teacher climbs down tower after 51-day protest

Teacher Deepak Kumar on the mobile tower in Sector 3 on Friday. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh Teacher Deepak Kumar on the mobile tower in Sector 3 on Friday. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

A 35-year-old man, who had climbed a mobile tower in Chandigarh’s Sector 3 around two months back demanding a job, ended his protest on Saturday after authorities acceded to his demand. Deepak Kumar, who is from Punjab’s Fazilka, climbed down from the tower with an appointment letter in hand. A union of unemployed teachers helped Kumar get down with the help of police and a hydraulic crane.

Watch What Else Is making News

Kumar, who will soon start teaching in Tarn Taran district, said that his family was very happy that he finally has a job. “I am overjoyed that my fight for 51 days did not go waste. I finally have managed to win the battle and get my due.’’ He said that his wife had left him as he was jobless. “Now, I am sure she will come back soon as I am employed.’’

Earlier, Kumar refused medical assistance. “I gave an affidavit to the administration that I will be responsible for my health conditions,” he said.

Aspiring Elementary Teachers’ Association president Amarjit Kamboj said that their fight for justice has been long. “We expect all the remaining teachers to soon get jobs…’’