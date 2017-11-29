Punjab targeted killings: Police remand of Jimmy, Johal extended again

Representational Image Representational Image

Two local courts in Ludhiana on Tuesday extended the police remand of UK nationals — Jimmy Singh and Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi, both accused in the targeted killings case.

Jimmy’s custody has been extended for three days in the murder case of Hindu Takht leader Amit Sharma. Johal’s police remand was extended for two days in church pastor Sultan Masih murder case.

Ludhiana police again claimed in the court, during the hearing of accused Jimmy Singh, that it was yet to get more details especially the funding route arranged by the accused for the killings. Further, it added that a team of Ludhiana police visited Jimmy’s native place, Jammu, to find transaction records between him and his cousin Trilok Laddi done through Western Union money transfer but could not get the required details as the outlet was closed.

Police claimed that Jimmy and Johal were the ‘masterminds’ and ‘kingpin’ of the ‘contact killings’ which they executed by hiring two alleged hitmen — Ramandeep and Hardeep.

“The court is acting like a postman of the police. Whatever they are saying, court is agreeing to it and extending police remand of both Jimmy and Johal without any questioning or arguments. Police claimed that it is yet to get bank details of Jimmy which otherwise can be easily procured by writing to the bank,” said Jaspal Manjhpur, the advocate for both the accused.

Manjhpur also claimed that the court ‘ignored’ his plea against police for not allowing Johal’s ‘personal’ meeting with British High Commission officials who came on November 24. “Despite court orders for personal meeting, Johal was allowed to meet British High Commission officials only in the presence of two policemen. Court ignored our plea against this today also,” he claimed.

