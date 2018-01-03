Punjab targeted killings: NIA takes custody of ‘hitmen’ in pastor murder case

NIA takes custody of ‘hitmen’ in pastor murder case NIA takes custody of ‘hitmen’ in pastor murder case

The NIA on Tuesday took two of accused arrested for allegedly executing targeted killings across Punjab, Hardeep Singh Shera and Ramandeep Singh aka Canadian, in custody to question them about their role in pastor Sultan Masih’s murder. Masih was shot dead in Ludhiana July 15 last year.

The other accused, Jagtar Singh Johal a.k.a Jaggi was also produced in the court in connection with the murder case of RSS leader Ravinder Gosain. Johal was remanded to judicial custody.

NIA senior prosecutor Surinder Singh said that during the investigation of the targeted killings, it came to light that Shera and Ramandeep were involved in Masih’s killing.

After the court hearing, Surinder Singh told mediapersons that although the prosecution had demanded an eight day custody of the accused Shera and Ramandeep, but the court only granted two days to complete their custodial interrogation.

“Masih was killed to distract the attention of the investigating agencies. During the investigation of the targeted killings it came to light that the main targets were other Hindu leaders and Masih was killed so that the investigators could be confused about who were the main targets of the assailants,” an officer told The Indian Express.

Masih was shot dead outside a church on the evening of July 15 in Peerubanda Mohalla area in Ludhiana. During the investigation, the agency had also found that the conspiracy was hatched to destablise the communal harmony in the state by killing only Hindu leaders while Christian and Muslim leaders were not in the actual hit list.

