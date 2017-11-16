Punjab targeted killings: AAP MLA defending UK national at ‘behest of financial masters’ abroad, says Rana Gurjit

Rana Gurjit Singh said that Sandhu is merely echoing the words of the anti-national elements who were operating from foreign soil and were clearly using Jaggi’s arrest as yet another opportunity to collect funds for the radicals out to destabilise the state. Rana Gurjit Singh said that Sandhu is merely echoing the words of the anti-national elements who were operating from foreign soil and were clearly using Jaggi’s arrest as yet another opportunity to collect funds for the radicals out to destabilise the state.

The Congress on Wednesday hit out at senior AAP leader and Kharar MLA for raising doubts over the arrest of a UK national in the targeted killing cases. State Irrigation and Power Minister, Rana Gurjit Singh, accused Sandhu of having “strong personal and financial motivation” for coming to the defence of an accused charged with militant and disruptive activities.

Reacting to a report published in The Indian Express, the minister issued a statement saying that not only was Sandhu’s statement lacking in substance, it was also a totally uncalled for criticism of the police and an attempt to undermine their good work in cracking the sensational targeted killings that were aimed at reviving terrorism in the state.

The minister said that Sandhu is merely echoing the words of the anti-national elements who were operating from foreign soil and were clearly using Jaggi’s arrest as yet another opportunity to collect funds for the radicals out to destabilise the state. “On the face of it, the AAP leader seemed to be acting at the behest of his financial masters in foreign lands, from whom he and his party colleagues had received money for running their Punjab assembly election campaigns, and probably still continued to get funding,” he said.

Rana Gurjit said that the AAP leaders, including the party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, had been hobnobbing with Khalistani supporters in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly polls was no secret, he said. “The manner in which Sandhu had come to the defence of Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi, a British national arrested for involvement in the targeted killings, suggested that the AAP’s love affair with such radical and militant forces was still continuing…There could be no logical explanation, otherwise, for Sandhu choosing to come to the defence of Jaggi, the only foreign national among the suspects arrested by the police,” he said.

Rana Gurjit pointed out that Punjab Police had already clarified that it had evidence against Jaggi, who radicalised Punjab youth and was the main facilitator for funds, weapons and logistic support for the terror module involved in the targeted killings. The minister said that there was enough evidence with the police to prove that Jaggi was in touch, directly and sometimes covertly, with the main actors and operatives of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), based in different parts of the world, including UK and Pakistan, for many years even before his arrest.

The minister said Jaggi also played an operational role in the targeted killings by providing funds to KLF operatives based in UK, which were later transferred to operatives in Punjab. He was also involved in procurement and supply of weapons to raise a terrorist module comprising militant operatives from J&K and Punjab. “If Sandhu has any evidence to the contrary, he should come out with the same instead of questioning the veracity of the police claims,” he added.

