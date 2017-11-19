Punjab target killings case: Next in line were ex-SGPC chief Makkar, Sikh author Inder Ghagga, says police

(Left) Avtar Singh Makkar; Inder Singh Ghagga. Express Photo (Left) Avtar Singh Makkar; Inder Singh Ghagga. Express Photo

One of the alleged shooters in the targeted killings of Punjab, Ramandeep Singh alias Raman Canadian, revealed during an interrogation Saturday that their next targets were former Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) president Avtar Singh Makkar and “controversial” Sikh author Inder Singh Ghagga. According to Ramandeep, he “personally wanted to kill Makkar and Ghagga” because according to him, they were “working against the principles of Sikhism”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior police official from Moga said, “Ramandeep has revealed during an interrogation that they wanted to kill former SGPC president Makkar and Sikh author Inder Singh Ghagga of Patiala next. He had grudges against both because they were working against the principles of Sikhism. They also said that though Makkar was not a target given to them by their handlers in foreign countries, they wanted to kill him on their own. He said that they felt both Makkar and Ghagga were doing nothing to promote the real message of Sikhism but only working against it. According to him, they were not working for Sikhism and misusing their position in the Sikh community.”

“Ramandeep said that it was his only wish to kill Makkar (Avtar Singh). He had even shared his plans of targeting Makkar with his handlers,” the police source added.

A former professor of the Sikh Missionary College in Ludhiana, Sikh author Inder Singh Ghagga was recently mired in controversies due to his writings that questioned some beliefs related to Sikh gurus.

In his book Sada Berra Eon Garkia (Misrepresentations in Sikhism), published in 2005, Ghagga had questioned the “magical powers” of Sikh gurus and said that if they really had such powers, they might have used it to prevent every negative occurrence. He argued that Sikh gurus had bodies of human beings which are “naturally subjected to pain”.

Meanwhile, police have also found that jailed gangster Dharmendra Guggni had called his manager, Anil Kumar, several times to provide weapons to Ramandeep in exchange of money.

“Anil Kumar had given him four pistols in exchange of Rs 60,000 after he received a call from Ghuggni,” said a senior police official from Moga.

