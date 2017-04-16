Punjab: Surname mix-up drops Akal Takht summons for Ayali with Akali

The namesake candidate of former SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali for Dakha Assembly seat Saturday claimed he had received summons from Akal Takht which are actually addressed to Ayali. Manpreet Singh Akali, who contested the state assembly polls from Dakha constituency, alleged a ‘conspiracy’ by former SAD MLA Ayali. When Manpreet Akali had filed his nomination papers from Dakha in January this year, former Dakha MLA Ayali had claimed AAP leader HS Phoolka’s hand behind it. Ayali had claimed that Akali is an AAP worker and has filed nomination papers at the behest of Phoolka (now Dakha MLA).

Speaking to The Indian Express, Akali, showing a copy of the summons received from Akal Takht, said, “I have received this copy of summons from Akal Takht. However, the name on it reads Manpreet Singh Ayali whereas I am Manpreet Singh Akali. This is a conspiracy by Ayali, as he is holding a grudge against me since I filed nomination papers and contested the polls.” Akali claimed he has written back to Akal Takht explaining that he is not the one whom they are summoning.

Akal Takht has sent summons to at least 44 politicians from SAD, Congress and AAP who allegedly approached Sirsa dera of Ram Rahim Singh seeking support during the Punjab polls. Former SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali is one of them. The copy of the letter which Manpreet Akali claims he got from Akal Takht (copy with The Indian Express), dated April 6, 2017 says address as Manpreet Singh Ayali, resident of Mullanpur Dakha. It further says, ‘As per proceedings of the meeting of five Takht heads held on April 4 and orders of jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib, you are requested to be present at Sri Akal Takht, Sri Amritsar Sahib on April 17 at 12 noon.’

Akali said that he has also replied to the letter requesting Akal Takht jathedar Gurbachan Singh to ‘probe’ how summons meant for Ayali reached him. “It is a serious matter and I suspect a conspiracy by Ayali,” he said, adding that he is a resident of Guru Nanak Dev Nagar in Ludhiana city, not Dakha. Contacted, former MLA Ayali said he has been summoned by Akal Takht on phone. “I have not received any summons, and maybe they reached him by mistake. I never went to Sirsa to seek any support but since the honorable Akal Takht has summoned me, I will go there to give my explanation,” said Ayali.

