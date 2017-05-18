Punjab: Six sentenced for life in SAD MLA Malkit Singh Keetu murder case

A Moga court has sentenced six persons to life imprisonment for killing former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Malkit Singh Keetu in 2012. Three nephews of Keetu were among those held guilty of killing the former MLA. The verdict was pronounced by the court of session’s judge S K Garg Wednesday. All the accused were present in the court.

The court sentenced Harpreet Singh (38), Jaspreet Singh (35) and Gurpreet Singh (40), all nephews of Keetu, Kulwant Singh (37), Iqbal Singh (35) and Angrej Singh (37) to life imprisonment for the murder. Another accused Harpal Singh (55) was held guilty under the Arms Act and handed a sentence of three years.Harpreet and Jaspreet were also fined Rs 15,000 each.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 each on Gurpreet, Kulwant, Iqbal and Angrej. A fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on Harpal. He was released on bail after the verdict as he had already spent more than three years behind bars.

Keetu (65), a two-time MLA from Barnala, was shot dead on October 29, 2012 at his home in Bilaspur village in Moga district. The police had attributed the murder to a family feud and a land dispute among Keetu’s brothers and nephews.

