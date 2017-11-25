Punjab sits on Rs 21-crore bill, delivery of 27 fire tenders hit

Punjab ideally needs 550 fire tenders, by the government’s own calculation. (Express Photo by Kevin DSouza/Representational image/Files) Punjab ideally needs 550 fire tenders, by the government’s own calculation. (Express Photo by Kevin DSouza/Representational image/Files)

The Punjab government is sitting on a bill of Rs 21 crore to the company fabricating fire engines, delaying the delivery of 27 tenders to fire stations across Punjab. Earlier this week, a major fire in an illegal plastic factory at Ludhiana exposed how ill-equipped the city fire department was. Nine firemen died in the blaze and three are still missing. The firemen did not have fire suits. They also did not have enough oxygen cylinders. The incident showed that the fire department is among the lowest in the government’s priorities.

Sources in the government told Indian Express that while the government ordered 94 fire engines after taking over, 67 were delivered to several districts but the paucity of funds has delayed the remaining 27. Each fire tender costs Rs 30-35 lakh.

Punjab ideally needs 550 fire tenders, by the government’s own calculation. With the recent addition of 67, it now has 150 fire tenders. That is still 400, says Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

“We all know we have shortage of funds. The Centre has not released our share of GST worth Rs 3,600 crore. I have requested the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to help us get funds. He has already ordered the release of money for fire suits for the firemen,” he said.

Blaming the previous SAD-BJP government, he said Rs 90 crore as central grant for disaster management fund lapsed because the then government did not use it. “They just used Rs 17 crore… Rs 72 crore lapsed. It is with the revenue Department now. We have initiated the release of that amount. It will be done soon and the pending fire engines will be delivered to us,” he said.

The delivery, however, would be delayed as the government would soon announce the dates of municipal elections and a model code of conduct would be in place. Ensuring 550 tenders would be a tall order to for government considering it has dearth of money. “We will do it. If I can push for a Fire Directorate in place within the past seven months, get delivery of 67 tenders and get clearance for appointment of an IPS officer to head the Fire Directorate, am I not lending promise?” he asked.

On how long would he be blaming the SAD-BJP government, Sidhu said, “What else could I do in this much time? There was a clerk sitting here in the Directorate. Now, there will be a director. The firemen were using wet sacks to enter fire zones. They get salaries of the scale of a driver. Is it not inhuman? We have ordered fire suits. Also, we will insure all of them. I am working. I will ensure that we have all 550 tenders in place within two years.”

Sidhu added he was faced with a shortage of staff and firefighting equipment such as hydraulic ladders. “We sent a fire tender for Education Minister Aruna Chudhary’s area. She does not have anyone to drive it. What to do?”

On why should he not be blamed for not checking the violation by building owner in Ludhiana that led to tragedy, he said, “The building came up in 2002. I was not even in politics then. We have ordered an audit of violations. We are working on it and will set everything in order.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App