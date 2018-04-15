Punjab singer shot at, gangster confesses on Facebook

Parmish Verma Parmish Verma

FAMOUS PUNJABI singer Parmish Verma was shot and wounded in Sector 91 in Mohali late on Friday night and while the police registered a case against “unknown persons”, a notorious Punjab gangster took responsibility for the crime through a Facebook post.

Parmish, who is famous for hit singles such as ‘Gaal ni kadhni’, sustained a bullet injury on his thigh, and his friend Kulwant Singh Chahal who was with him was injured. Both men are out of danger, said a spokesman for Fortis Hospital, where they were treated.

On Facebook, gangster Dilpreet Singh was quick to claim that he had carried out the attack. He posted his own picture with a gun and next to it, a photo of the singer with a red cross mark on it.

Police said the incident took place around 12.30 am when Parmish and Kulwant were returning to the singer’s Sector 91 home from Chandigarh’s Elante Mall after a live performance.

Parmish told the police that the assailants were in a white Hyundai Creta and that there were five to six assailants in the car. After the car blocked Parmish’s SUV, two men came out and fired shots at them. The shots were fired from close range, but appeared aimed specifically at the lower limbs of both men. Police officials said it appeared as if the assailants were warning their targets. Police said the assailants fired six to eight rounds.

Police said Parmish told them that the Creta started following his vehicle from the moment he left Elante Mall. Police said they were trying to understand why Parmish had not called for help when he saw the car behind him. The singer also dropped off his private security guard first before heading to his Sector 91 home.

SSP Chahal said they have initiated a probe into the gangster’s post. Chahal said, “We have identified some of the suspects and will crack the case shortly.” Media was not allowed to enter the hospital. When contacted, Parmish’s father was not available for comment.

