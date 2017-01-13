Punjab: Shoe thrower sent to police custody, says ‘no regret, was showing my anger’

Gurbachan Singh Gurbachan Singh

GURBACHAN SINGH, who hurled a show at Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal recently, was on Thursday sent to two days’ police custody by Malaut court. An apparently unapologetic Singh said in court, “I have no regret over this incident. I have been deeply pained for the past one year over the multiple desecration incidents. And the present government was not punishing the culprits wilfully. So this was my way of showing my anger to Parkash Singh Badal.”

One of his brothers, Kulwant Singh, who lives in Ratta Khera, said, “Although Gurbachan did not talk to us beforehand, we have no regrets about the incident. Not just Gurbachan, the whole of Punjab is disturbed because of desecration incidents for which culprits have not been punished.”

SSP (Muktsar) Dhruman Nimbale said, “We have taken two days police remand of Gurbachan and during investigation we have searched call details of his mobile phone which show that he was in regular touch with his brother Amrik Singh Ajnala, a radical, and he used to talk with him once in a fortnight. He was in touch with other radicals as well as per the call details.”

Nimbale said, “He did not give a satisfactory reply as why he suddenly went from his Abohar house to Rattakhera village.”

Gurbachan’s daughter resides in Rattakhera and is studying in a school in this village. Sources, however, said he usually used to visit on weekends to meet his daughter but this time he had come in the middle of the week.