Punjab: SHO who booked Congress bypoll candidate held

Station House Officer (SHO) Mehatpur, Inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa, who had booked Congress candidate for the Shahkot Assembly bypoll, Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, for illegal mining, was arrested for assaulting a police officer and obstructing government officials from performing their duty and later sent to judicial custody till May 25.

Bajwa was later shifted to Civil Hospital in Jalandhar from Kapurthala Modern Jail where he was taken from the court. Doctors recommended that he should be taken for psychiatric treatment after which he was shifted to Jalandhar hospital. Jail sources said he was not in a proper state of mind and needed treatment.

In a press conference held on Monday, Bajwa had launched an attack on CM Captain Amarinder Singh and also hurled personal allegations.

Hours after his arrest on Friday, the Election Commission — on whose orders Bajwa was posted as SHO Mehtapur — replaced him with Hardeep Singh, who was posted in Ludhiana Police range.

On Friday morning, Bajwa entered the court of District and Session Judge, Sanjiv Kumar Garg, carrying his personal revolver, allegedly after pushing aside ASI Sukhminder Pal Singh, who was deployed on the court premises and who stopped him (Bajwa) for frisking before entering the court.

Bajwa came to court apparently to inform it that his security had been withdrawn after he booked the Congress MLA and that he feared for his life. Police said he came to court on Friday after changing his appearance — from a turbaned Sikh, he had shaved and a cloth covering his head.

The judge heard Bajwa’s plea and asked him to approach the High Court for technical reasons. After Bajwa came out of the court, he was arrested by police.

Emerging from the court, Bajwa said that he had changed his appearance because he feared for his life, and blamed Punjab Police and the chief minister. Police said Bajwa was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody till May 25.

