Punjab sees spike in power tripping cases; substandard hardware blamed

The cases of power breakdown across the state due to tripping of transformers and cable problems are expected to rise this year, power department officials said on Wednesday.

According to estimates, such cases might reach 3 lakh in the current year, in comparison to 2.09 lakh cases of power faults in 2015-16 and over 2.45 lakh in 2016-2017.

Officials blamed substandard use of material for the rising cases of tripping in the state.

The work of replacement of transformers and cables was started across the state a couple of years back to strengthen the power distribution system and to lower tripping cases, but power breakdown cases have since increased.

Sources said that though low capacity cables and transformers are being replaced with higher capacity ones, but there are several related equipment which also need to replaced.

“For instance, if cables and transformers are being replaced then no one is caring to replace the LVD (Lower Voltage Distribution) system with transformers,” said a senior officer in Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (TRANSCO).

Department sources said that while there are around 170 sub-stations of 132, 220 and 400 KV in Punjab, most of them are equipped with substandard material.

A senior official said that breakdown takes place only after sparking and wheat crop at several places got burnt down due to negligence of the power department.

“Power department had even suggested clearing the dried crop, which was ready for harvest, from near transformers and from below the high tension wires to avoid the fires,” the official claimed.

While Punjab Power and Irrigation Department Minister Rana Gurjit Singh could not be contacted over the matter on Wednesday, he had earlier told The Indian Express that he would re-examine the purchase agreements and go for a third-party audit to plug all loopholes in the existing power system.

