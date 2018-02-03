Punjab: Science lecturers to take Std IX, X classes

In order to bridge the gap, the order was issued by the Director, Public Instructions, on January 29,” said a source. In order to bridge the gap, the order was issued by the Director, Public Instructions, on January 29,” said a source.

In order to deal with staff crunch in government high schools, Punjab Education Department has ordered the District Education Officers (DEOs) and principals to put senior secondary science lecturers on duty in Class IX and X. The science lecturers will go through a training.

Sources said there are a large number of science lecturers who are taking lesser number of classes than prescribed by the government, while there is huge shortage of teachers in several government schools.

“In my district there are many schools not having required science teachers, while several lecturers sit idle,” said a DEO of Doaba region. “As there is low strength of science students in several government senior secondary schools, the periods are less,” said a senior officer. In order to bridge the gap, the order was issued by the Director, Public Instructions, on January 29,” said a source.

