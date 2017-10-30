Punjab schoolgirl gangraped, bleeds to death after family denies her medical help

The girl, a class eleven student at a local government school, was allegedly abducted on her way to school, gangraped and dumped in bushes from where her family reportedly recovered her. (Representational Photo) The girl, a class eleven student at a local government school, was allegedly abducted on her way to school, gangraped and dumped in bushes from where her family reportedly recovered her. (Representational Photo)

A 17-year old girl, who was allegedly gang-raped by three youths on October 25, died at a Fazilka village Sunday. According to police, the girl’s family did not report the matter to police nor took her to a hospital for treatment apparently due to social stigma and were treating her at home. She is said to have died of profuse bleeding.

The girl, a class eleven student at a local government school, was allegedly abducted on her way to school, gangraped and dumped in bushes from where her family reportedly recovered her. Jalalabad DSP Amarjit Singh said:“It was only after someone from the village told us about the girl’s condition that we went there. By then, she had already died.”

“The family took it as a blot on their honour. It is an extremely backward area. The girl needed immediate medical attention but they never took her to a hospital,” added the DSP. None of the three accused has been arrested till now.

Police said the victim’s mother has identified one of the accused as the girl’s classmate. They have, however, not disclosed his identity as he could be a juvenile.

“We do not know the exact age of one of the accused. He is absconding. Two others are yet to be identified and were probably his friends,” said DSP. The post-mortem examination of the body will be conducted at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.

An FIR has been registered against three unidentified persons at Jalalabad Sadar police station under the sections 376-D (gangrape), 302 (murder) of IPC and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

