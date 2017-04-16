Punjab SC Commission sets up SIT to probe custodial death

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission today set up a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the custodial death of 26-year-old Dalit youth Balbir Ram.

Rajesh Bagha, the Commission’s chairman said that the Phagwara Additional Deputy Commissioner Babita Kler will head the SIT while the local Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the Deputy Suprintendant of Police (DSP) and a government doctor will be its members.

“The SIT will submit its report to the Commission within five days and the panel will forward it to the state government for necessary action,” Bagha said.

Earlier, Bagha visited the bereaved family at their Basant Nagar residence where the youth’s aged mother Parkash Kaur, elder brothers Mithu Ram and Prem Lal apprised him of their anguish.

They alleged that Balbir, who worked as a daily wager, was picked up by police from his sister’s house in Rawalpindi village here on April 10 but his arrest was shown in Satnampura Police Station, Bagha told reporters.

Among other allegations, they claimed that Balbir had been falsely implicated. They also alleged that a police head constable had demanded Rs one lakh from them for letting off Balbir, Bagha said.

Baga also held meeting with civil and police officials to get first-hand information of the incident.

The alleged custodial death had sparked off an angry protests here yesterday.

