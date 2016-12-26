Punjab: Sarabjit Singh’s sister Dalbir Kaur joins BJP

Dalbir Singh. (File) Dalbir Singh. (File)

Dalbir Kaur, the sister of prisoner Sarabjit Singh who died in a Pakistan jail, joined the BJP on Sunday at a farmers’ rally dedicated to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 92nd birthday. Welcomed by Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla, Dalbir said, “I am highly impressed with the working of our Prime Minister and his policies for the poor and weaker sections. So I took this decision to join the party today.”

Attendance at the rally began to dwindle as Sampla arrived after almost three hours. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, too, could not make it as his flight failed to take off due to inclement weather, claimed party leaders. So he addressed the gathering via cell phone.

Congratulating the farmers of Punjab, he said it was because of them that the country had become independent in grain production. “It is only because of the 10-year misrule of the Congress-led UPA government that farmers are being forced to commit suicide. People of Punjab will vote for SAD-BJP for the third consecutive time,” he said.