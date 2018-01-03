Punjab sand mine auctions: Sukhpal Khaira writes to Justice Narang, demands apology from for ‘bogus’ probe 

Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (Express Photo) Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (Express Photo)

Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira has written to Justice (retd) J S Narang, who headed the inquiry commission into irregularities in auction of two sand mines allotted to former employees of Irrigation and Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh, and has demanded that he tender an apology to the people of Punjab for a “bogus and premeditated” inquiry.

Khaira released the contents of the letter to the media on Tuesday in which he said that Justice Narang should deposit back to the public exchequer, money used by him in his capacity as head of the Narang commission, including all kinds of remunerations paid. Khaira alleged that the inquiry report was a “pre-planned case of deceit and cheating in the name of bogus inquiry”.

Casting aspersions on his conduct as head of the commission, Khaira said he did not think that a retired judge of the High Court would mislead the people of Punjab on a vital matter of corruption in high places allegedly involving a minister. He accused Justice Narang of handing out a clean chit to Rana Gurjit Singh, ignoring glaring facts.

“In your report you have described Amit Bahadur and Kulwinderpal Singh as the frontmen of Sanjeet Randhawa and Sahil Singla, while the record of Ministry of Corporate Affairs even as on today shows that Amit Bahadur is a Director of RJ Texfab Pvt Ltd — a company owned by Rana Gurjit Singh that pumped in Rs 4.52 crore directly into the M/s Rajbir Enterprises, responsible for funding the auction. In other words they are frontmen of the minister,” alleged Khaira.

He added that it had now come to light that the Rs 1000 crore irrigation scam accused Gurinder Singh transferred Rs 5 crore to the account of one Jatin Garg, adding that the money made its way to the account of M/s Rajbir Enterprises for the bidding money.

“You never tried to probe Jatin Garg to find the source of such a huge financial entry,” he said.

