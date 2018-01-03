Punjab sand mine auctions: Former deputy speaker demands fresh judicial probe

former Punjab assembly deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh. former Punjab assembly deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh.

Former Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker, Bir Devinder Singh, has demanded a probe by a sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court into the “stunning expose of Rs five crore being transferred by Gurinder Singh, a fountain head of the alleged Rs 1000 crore irrigation scam, in the account of Jatin Garg, a cousin of Sahil Singla, who is the son of Irrigation Minister Rana Gurjit Singh’s Chartered Accountant”.

The Indian Express was the first to report last week that Gurinder Singh had allegedly partially funded the sand mining bid of Punjab’s Irrigation Minister Rana Gurjit Singh’s ex-employee’s firm. Garg had transferred Rs 5 crore into the account Sahil Singla, who then transferred it in Rajbir Enterprises’ account. The firm was successful in bagging coveted sand mine contract.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Bir Devinder said though Jatin Garg transferred the money into the account of Rajbir Enterprises, a firm of Rana Gurjit’s ex-employee Amit Bahadur, Justice (retd) J S Narang escaped to follow the trail and the source of this huge amount which was directly linked to auctions of the sand mines.

“This grave lapse in the probe does not seem to be inadvertent. How could an inquiry commission headed by a retired High Court Judge, ignore such a vital lead in the matter that was being inquired into,” said the statement.

