Punjab sales tax inspector arrested for taking bribe

Sleuths of Punjab Vigilance Bureau today arrested an inspector of the state excise and taxation department while accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 in Mansa district. An official spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said Inspector Bhupinder Singh posted at the sales tax barrier in Sardulewala area in Mansa district was nabbed after a complaint by a man named Diwan Chand, a resident of Purana Bazar in Sardulgarh.

In his complaint, Chand said that the he owned an iron store by the name of Jain Steels at Sardulgarh. He alleged that Singh had demanded a bribe of Rs 6,000 for passing two goods carrier vehicles from Sardulewala sales tax barrier without charging entry fees.

Chand said that he even though he had the required bills, the inspector still demanded the bribe from him.

The spokesman said the inspector was caught red-handed today while he was accepting the bribe from the trader. A case has also been lodged against him.

